After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2020 : AAPL, QQQ, NBL, T, BMY, MSFT, PFE, CSCO, INTC, KO, VZ, SLB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -52.23 to 11,569.9. The total After hours volume is currently 110,881,732 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.82 at $120.14, with 4,952,996 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.53 at $282.05, with 4,812,253 shares traded. This represents a 71.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is +0.06 at $9.76, with 2,528,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.28. NBL's current last sale is 81.33% of the target price of $12.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.05 at $29.47, with 2,131,938 shares traded. T's current last sale is 84.2% of the target price of $35.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.6 at $60.55, with 1,988,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.75 at $213.50, with 1,878,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.07 at $36.29, with 1,594,704 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.4% of the target price of $42.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.22 at $40.60, with 1,472,465 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.11 at $49.97, with 1,397,026 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.16% of the target price of $58.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $51.04, with 1,186,909 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $60.48, with 1,134,305 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 97.55% of the target price of $62.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $19.31, with 1,073,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

