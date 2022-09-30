After Hours Most Active for Sep 30, 2022 : PCG, EQT, FYBR, HAIN, CHNG, DRE, IXUS, AAPL, QQQ, MCW, AEO, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.93 to 10,982.15. The total After hours volume is currently 155,645,800 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $12.50, with 113,777,178 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 78.13% of the target price of $16.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $40.75, with 53,061,449 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) is unchanged at $23.43, with 11,870,229 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FYBR is 15.074834; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) is unchanged at $16.88, with 11,157,533 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAIN is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $27.49, with 6,582,929 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 99.06% of the target price of $27.75.



Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is +0.1 at $48.30, with 5,978,956 shares traded. DRE's current last sale is 74.31% of the target price of $65.



iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is +0.3452 at $51.27, with 5,227,901 shares traded. This represents a 1.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $138.31, with 4,620,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.85 at $268.11, with 3,851,821 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) is -0.08 at $8.50, with 2,804,315 shares traded. MCW's current last sale is 50% of the target price of $17.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is unchanged at $9.73, with 2,361,103 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.35, with 2,236,395 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

