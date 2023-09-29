After Hours Most Active for Sep 29, 2023 : PFE, HBI, CRH, SQQQ, PDBC, AAPL, AFRM, AMZN, QQQ, UGP, T, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 19.43 to 14,734.67. The total After hours volume is currently 103,599,857 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $33.17, with 6,785,971 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 74.54% of the target price of $44.5.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $3.96, with 5,217,661 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $5.5.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $54.73, with 4,849,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $20.30, with 3,295,780 shares traded. This represents a 23.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.0021 at $14.95, with 3,055,008 shares traded. This represents a 13.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.45 at $171.66, with 2,499,910 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is unchanged at $21.27, with 2,094,830 shares traded. AFRM's current last sale is 144.2% of the target price of $14.75.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.09 at $127.21, with 2,040,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.87 at $359.14, with 2,009,982 shares traded. This represents a 41.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is unchanged at $3.67, with 1,674,205 shares traded. UGP's current last sale is 94.1% of the target price of $3.9.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0191 at $15.04, with 1,485,636 shares traded. T's current last sale is 75.2% of the target price of $20.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $32.44, with 1,252,180 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 79.12% of the target price of $41.

