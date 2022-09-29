After Hours Most Active for Sep 29, 2022 : MCHI, MU, QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, BEKE, FDMT, FE, NKE, GE, T, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.41 to 11,157.37. The total After hours volume is currently 80,336,294 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.1142 at $42.77, with 4,285,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.1 at $50.11, with 3,651,914 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.27 at $272.14, with 3,310,772 shares traded. This represents a 1.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.1 at $114.90, with 2,292,612 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $142.30, with 2,280,068 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.26, with 2,243,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) is unchanged at $8.22, with 1,998,543 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FDMT is 7.734705; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is unchanged at $37.18, with 1,597,393 shares traded. FE's current last sale is 83.55% of the target price of $44.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -3.18 at $92.15, with 1,143,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.39 at $62.34, with 1,119,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $15.51, with 1,021,939 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.0501 at $97.40, with 1,013,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

