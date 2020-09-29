After Hours Most Active for Sep 29, 2020 : MU, VICI, AAPL, JFIN, QQQ, SABR, BAC, KO, WMT, EQNR, VSLR, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.46 to 11,337.41. The total After hours volume is currently 68,957,968 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +1.44 at $52.15, with 3,836,860 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2020



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $23.39, with 2,855,971 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 93.56% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $114.20, with 2,021,003 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is +1.16 at $4.20, with 1,920,628 shares traded. JFIN's current last sale is 105% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.55 at $276.50, with 1,706,743 shares traded. This represents a 67.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.06 at $6.56, with 1,608,944 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 72.89% of the target price of $9.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $23.82, with 1,544,278 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 88.22% of the target price of $27.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.23 at $49.15, with 1,350,259 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.36 at $137.50, with 1,265,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Equinor ASA (EQNR) is +0.05 at $14.00, with 1,260,222 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 75.68% of the target price of $18.5.



Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) is +0.28 at $40.25, with 1,209,370 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VSLR is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.2027 at $29.16, with 1,199,823 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 12.065098; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

