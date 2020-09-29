After Hours Most Active for Sep 29, 2020 : MU, AAPL, NIO, JFIN, VICI, IMGN, FCEL, TLT, CNX, BAC, KDMN, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -33.86 to 11,384.2. The total After hours volume is currently 112,284,682 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -1.97 at $48.74, with 9,681,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $114.30, with 3,458,586 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.27 at $21.12, with 3,301,323 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is +0.96 at $4.00, with 3,239,405 shares traded. JFIN's current last sale is 100% of the target price of $4.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.38 at $23.77, with 2,856,271 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $25.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is unchanged at $3.56, with 2,647,931 shares traded. IMGN's current last sale is 81.26% of the target price of $4.375.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is -0.28 at $2.28, with 2,366,217 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 101.33% of the target price of $2.25.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.2 at $164.64, with 2,279,860 shares traded. This represents a 22.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is unchanged at $9.64, with 1,820,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNX is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $23.85, with 1,781,452 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 88.33% of the target price of $27.



Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) is -0.06 at $3.66, with 1,499,896 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDMN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.17 at $49.09, with 1,380,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

