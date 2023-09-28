After Hours Most Active for Sep 28, 2023 : KVUE, CIVI, MU, HAYW, SIRI, EYE, ET, ARMK, CRH, QQQ, CSX, CPRT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.19 to 14,710.96. The total After hours volume is currently 90,974,322 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.11, with 10,873,291 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) is unchanged at $82.31, with 8,647,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIVI is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $65.20, with 7,568,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is -0.02 at $14.52, with 6,791,331 shares traded. HAYW's current last sale is 96.8% of the target price of $15.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $4.66, with 3,584,126 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 8.799384; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) is unchanged at $15.81, with 3,369,690 shares traded. EYE's current last sale is 70.27% of the target price of $22.5.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $14.02, with 3,213,478 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 82.47% of the target price of $17.



Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $34.97, with 3,192,142 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 77.71% of the target price of $45.



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $56.18, with 2,606,284 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.34 at $358.35, with 2,566,355 shares traded. This represents a 40.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.57, with 1,615,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is unchanged at $43.43, with 1,147,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPRT is in the "buy range".

