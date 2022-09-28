After Hours Most Active for Sep 28, 2022 : IGSB, O, DM, QQQ, AAPL, UBER, GOOGL, AMX, FDMT, EB, TWTR, JBLU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10 to 11,483.83. The total After hours volume is currently 85,250,981 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0719 at $49.46, with 4,910,350 shares traded. This represents a .79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is -0.09 at $60.28, with 4,451,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for O is in the "buy range".



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is -0.02 at $2.67, with 3,628,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DM is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.18 at $279.76, with 3,148,615 shares traded. This represents a 3.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $149.61, with 2,161,442 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.01 at $28.05, with 2,085,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.05 at $100.00, with 2,053,564 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is unchanged at $17.92, with 2,008,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMX is in the "buy range".



4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (FDMT) is unchanged at $8.97, with 1,998,684 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FDMT is 7.734705; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is unchanged at $6.59, with 1,877,708 shares traded. EB's current last sale is 50.69% of the target price of $13.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.07 at $43.32, with 1,738,379 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 100.74% of the target price of $43.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is +0.04 at $6.93, with 1,642,703 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 69.3% of the target price of $10.

