After Hours Most Active for Sep 27, 2023 : CRH, INTC, TLT, PTON, TRTN, GRAB, ET, AAPL, MU, AVTR, SPR, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.1 to 14,590.26. The total After hours volume is currently 99,192,122 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $56.40, with 7,340,131 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.08 at $34.69, with 6,657,949 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 99.11% of the target price of $35.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $88.41, with 5,615,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.83 at $5.48, with 5,109,772 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 57.68% of the target price of $9.5.



Triton International Limited (TRTN) is +1.95 at $81.50, with 4,745,627 shares traded. TRTN's current last sale is 102.52% of the target price of $79.5.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $3.38, with 2,796,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $13.95, with 2,739,440 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 82.06% of the target price of $17.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $170.51, with 2,598,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -2.1 at $66.11, with 2,386,913 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) is unchanged at $20.77, with 1,462,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVTR is in the "buy range".



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is unchanged at $15.81, with 1,411,775 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 54.52% of the target price of $29.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $55.95, with 1,229,291 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.