After Hours Most Active for Sep 27, 2022 : LESL, BEKE, CHNG, T, INFY, AMX, TQQQ, LUMN, AAPL, NLOK, QQQ, INT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.91 to 11,267.84. The total After hours volume is currently 92,706,401 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) is unchanged at $14.25, with 13,601,204 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LESL is 17.04233; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.59, with 5,374,733 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +0.0211 at $27.38, with 4,310,673 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.73, with 4,243,087 shares traded. T's current last sale is 70.7% of the target price of $22.25.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.0307 at $16.82, with 2,166,219 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 80.1% of the target price of $21.



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is unchanged at $17.32, with 2,020,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.03 at $21.07, with 2,019,909 shares traded. This represents a 3.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.02 at $7.62, with 1,731,267 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.13 at $151.63, with 1,617,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is unchanged at $20.52, with 1,571,404 shares traded. NLOK's current last sale is 76% of the target price of $27.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1699 at $274.65, with 1,409,846 shares traded. This represents a 1.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) is unchanged at $23.37, with 1,237,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INT is in the "strong buy range".

