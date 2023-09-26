After Hours Most Active for Sep 26, 2023 : IGF, SIRI, USB, CRH, AAPL, SNAP, BAC, CHGG, INTC, QQQ, ROIV, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.52 to 14,548.35. The total After hours volume is currently 89,475,718 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is +0.2356 at $44.02, with 6,582,274 shares traded. This represents a 10.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.0001 at $3.88, with 5,389,738 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 8.799384; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is +0.12 at $33.14, with 3,907,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for USB is in the "buy range".



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $55.81, with 3,388,902 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $172.16, with 3,152,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $8.30, with 3,129,990 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $10.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $27.19, with 3,119,513 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 77.69% of the target price of $35.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is unchanged at $8.84, with 2,212,724 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 63.14% of the target price of $14.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.04 at $33.87, with 2,113,235 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.77% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.36 at $354.57, with 1,951,846 shares traded. This represents a 39.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is +0.05 at $12.46, with 1,804,678 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $26.29, with 1,348,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.