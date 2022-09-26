After Hours Most Active for Sep 26, 2022 : CMCSA, OPEN, CHNG, VTRS, MQ, BEKE, BAC, QQQ, NI, NIO, SCHW, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.88 to 11,237.23. The total After hours volume is currently 105,988,020 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $30.89, with 7,127,037 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $3.06, with 7,070,650 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $27.27, with 4,843,852 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 98.27% of the target price of $27.75.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $8.53, with 4,720,466 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 65.62% of the target price of $13.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $6.66, with 3,545,214 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 47.57% of the target price of $14.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $16.55, with 3,487,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $31.03, with 3,237,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.62 at $273.75, with 3,006,439 shares traded. This represents a 1.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.37, with 2,480,008 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $17.59, with 2,449,802 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $70.89, with 2,230,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.1 at $26.79, with 2,222,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

