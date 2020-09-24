After Hours Most Active for Sep 24, 2020 : AAPL, QQQ, IBN, HAL, SLB, TATT, VIPS, BABA, PCG, INTC, AMD, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .96 to 11,152.09. The total After hours volume is currently 108,516,046 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.78 at $109.00, with 7,148,468 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.83 at $267.22, with 5,784,927 shares traded. This represents a 62.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $9.30, with 5,018,377 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 66.67% of the target price of $13.95.



Halliburton Company (HAL) is +0.21 at $12.73, with 4,909,103 shares traded. HAL's current last sale is 90.93% of the target price of $14.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.18 at $16.80, with 3,279,573 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is +4.18 at $8.20, with 2,914,675 shares traded.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is +0.01 at $16.74, with 2,335,767 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.86 at $270.59, with 2,205,364 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $290.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.12 at $9.67, with 1,975,389 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 75.84% of the target price of $12.75.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.19 at $49.35, with 1,965,944 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.09% of the target price of $58.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.53 at $76.35, with 1,595,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.96 at $393.75, with 1,257,636 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 133.47% of the target price of $295.

