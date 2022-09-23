After Hours Most Active for Sep 23, 2022 : QQQ, GPRO, TQQQ, BCS, CMCSA, JPM, NEM, SQQQ, JBLU, FR, KSS, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.54 to 11,312.78. The total After hours volume is currently 65,214,243 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.32 at $275.83, with 3,654,828 shares traded. This represents a 2.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is +0.06 at $5.09, with 3,602,536 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.06 at $21.37, with 3,452,955 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Barclays PLC (BCS) is -0.01 at $7.07, with 3,290,760 shares traded. BCS's current last sale is 77.69% of the target price of $9.1.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.01 at $31.85, with 2,246,383 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.02 at $109.16, with 1,744,888 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $41.25, with 1,630,098 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 70.51% of the target price of $58.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $56.09, with 1,627,068 shares traded. This represents a 99.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is -0.01 at $6.90, with 1,520,373 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) is +0.01 at $47.89, with 1,376,481 shares traded. FR's current last sale is 79.82% of the target price of $60.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +0.04 at $26.34, with 1,295,593 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 81.05% of the target price of $32.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $39.52, with 1,261,881 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 71.85% of the target price of $55.

