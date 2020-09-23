After Hours Most Active for Sep 23, 2020 : SPI, KGC, AAPL, QQQ, TSLA, BAC, KO, MGP, GSX, SIRI, SQQQ, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.26 to 10,906.73. The total After hours volume is currently 76,413,477 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is +3 at $17.00, with 10,804,701 shares traded.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.07 at $8.15, with 6,314,543 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.52 at $105.60, with 3,677,684 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.74 at $262.42, with 3,652,024 shares traded. This represents a 59.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -12.53 at $367.83, with 3,455,066 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 124.69% of the target price of $295.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $23.22, with 2,643,904 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $27.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $48.30, with 2,351,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) is +0.12 at $27.70, with 2,154,748 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MGP is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is -1.36 at $104.64, with 2,016,060 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 145.33% of the target price of $72.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $5.00, with 1,713,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SIRI is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.5101 at $28.51, with 1,637,779 shares traded. This represents a 45.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.03 at $27.90, with 1,570,729 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.06% of the target price of $34.

