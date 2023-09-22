After Hours Most Active for Sep 22, 2023 : AMZN, ROL, QQQ, INTC, GOOGL, GFOR, IOVA, MSFT, NI, CRH, PFE, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.45 to 14,706.55. The total After hours volume is currently 67,618,347 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.17 at $129.29, with 4,522,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is unchanged at $37.43, with 2,490,662 shares traded. ROL's current last sale is 83.18% of the target price of $45.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.42 at $358.33, with 2,486,753 shares traded. This represents a 40.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $34.20, with 2,414,369 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 97.71% of the target price of $35.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.1466 at $130.40, with 2,018,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (GFOR) is +0.92 at $10.48, with 1,932,316 shares traded.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -0.02 at $4.85, with 1,461,324 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IOVA is 7.981608; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.14 at $317.15, with 1,437,674 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $26.69, with 1,425,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



CRH PLC (CRH) is -0.03 at $54.55, with 1,398,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $32.70, with 1,224,979 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $57.60, with 872,455 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

