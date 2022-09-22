After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Sep 22, 2022 : SPRO, BAC, GOOGL, CMCSA, INFY, AUY, AMZN, MRK, OPEN, QQQ, MO, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -24.94 to 11,476.71. The total After hours volume is currently 76,193,030 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +0.04 at $2.24, with 3,137,336 shares traded. SPRO's current last sale is 44.8% of the target price of $5.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.26 at $32.76, with 2,616,462 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.19 at $99.95, with 2,044,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $32.47, with 1,884,571 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $16.68, with 1,720,543 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.01 at $4.30, with 1,557,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.53 at $116.78, with 1,507,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $87.51, with 1,507,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.05 at $3.09, with 1,496,559 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.14 at $279.93, with 1,459,379 shares traded. This represents a 3.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $43.27, with 1,295,065 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 90.15% of the target price of $48.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.02 at $12.75, with 1,286,769 shares traded. F's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $17.

