After Hours Most Active for Sep 22, 2020 : TSLA, GPRO, AAPL, BAC, NKE, RCM, QQQ, ACB, PINS, SWN, BABA, SFIX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.25 to 10,840.58. The total After hours volume is currently 114,065,294 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -29.15 at $395.08, with 11,076,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.17. TSLA's current last sale is 133.93% of the target price of $295.



GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) is +0.04 at $4.19, with 9,320,679 shares traded. GPRO's current last sale is 95.23% of the target price of $4.4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.21 at $110.60, with 5,213,994 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $23.94, with 5,122,524 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 88.67% of the target price of $27.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +15.28 at $132.15, with 4,323,102 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is unchanged at $15.41, with 4,223,755 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RCM is 9.629775; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.08 at $271.40, with 3,528,013 shares traded. This represents a 64.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -1.32 at $6.00, with 3,523,237 shares traded. Reuters Reports: BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stitch Fix Inc



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.15 at $40.40, with 2,530,316 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 115.43% of the target price of $35.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.01 at $2.50, with 2,220,112 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 83.33% of the target price of $3.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.99 at $274.30, with 2,147,516 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 94.59% of the target price of $290.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is -5.15 at $26.23, with 2,053,006 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SFIX is 14.290717; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.