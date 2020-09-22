After Hours Most Active for Sep 22, 2020 : BAC, RCM, AAPL, QQQ, PINS, ATUS, ZNGA, NLY, NKE, ALSN, SIRI, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.09 to 11,176.28. The total After hours volume is currently 70,641,818 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $23.93, with 4,745,036 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 88.63% of the target price of $27.



R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is unchanged at $15.41, with 4,223,752 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RCM is 9.629775; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2699 at $111.54, with 3,703,101 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.141 at $272.34, with 2,877,919 shares traded. This represents a 65.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.0298 at $40.52, with 2,390,391 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is unchanged at $26.26, with 2,101,256 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATUS is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $8.67, with 2,015,875 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ZNGA is 7.97952; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is +0.01 at $7.39, with 1,836,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLY is in the "buy range".



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +8.39 at $125.26, with 1,556,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. Business Wire Reports: NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) is unchanged at $32.34, with 1,540,250 shares traded. ALSN's current last sale is 72.67% of the target price of $44.5.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.04 at $5.09, with 1,451,617 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 10.000813; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.08 at $207.34, with 1,269,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

