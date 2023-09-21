After Hours Most Active for Sep 21, 2023 : BAC, O, ABR, BND, QQQ, TLT, INTC, SIRI, AMZN, NIMC, PR, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.8 to 14,676.44. The total After hours volume is currently 78,782,978 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $28.06, with 4,369,345 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.17% of the target price of $35.



Realty Income Corporation (O) is unchanged at $52.06, with 3,029,855 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.03. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is unchanged at $14.87, with 2,885,917 shares traded. ABR's current last sale is 90.12% of the target price of $16.5.



Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is -0.03 at $70.15, with 2,695,442 shares traded. This represents a 1.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.49 at $357.37, with 2,376,277 shares traded. This represents a 40.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.19 at $90.51, with 2,152,365 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.03 at $34.62, with 2,021,388 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.91% of the target price of $35.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $4.10, with 1,940,394 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 13.265634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.28 at $129.05, with 1,755,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NIMC) is +0.1102 at $99.41, with 1,545,186 shares traded.



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is -0.01 at $13.28, with 1,535,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.08 at $44.52, with 1,431,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

