After Hours Most Active for Sep 21, 2022 : TQQQ, BHC, LUMN, AAPL, SQQQ, HST, DTP, CRBG, CMCSA, T, QQQ, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -38.5 to 11,599.29. The total After hours volume is currently 80,694,625 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.32 at $22.92, with 3,671,523 shares traded. This represents a 7.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $7.10, with 3,528,306 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 88.75% of the target price of $8.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is unchanged at $8.46, with 2,694,897 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 76.91% of the target price of $11.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $153.72, with 2,258,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.68 at $52.46, with 2,184,720 shares traded. This represents a 86.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $16.80, with 2,156,612 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".

DTE Energy Company (DTP) is +0.0682 at $50.67, with 2,000,000 shares traded.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is -0.35 at $20.84, with 1,892,097 shares traded.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $32.70, with 1,710,594 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $16.25, with 1,677,789 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.34 at $282.22, with 1,655,065 shares traded. This represents a 4.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.0099 at $13.00, with 1,597,015 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 81.25% of the target price of $16.

