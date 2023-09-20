After Hours Most Active for Sep 20, 2023 : CRH, GEO, VZ, UBER, FNF, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.75 to 14,959.17. The total After hours volume is currently 76,825,923 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CRH PLC (CRH) is +0.01 at $55.00, with 2,031,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO) is unchanged at $7.48, with 1,834,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GEO is in the "strong buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $33.60, with 1,379,312 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 81.95% of the target price of $41.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.07 at $46.48, with 1,076,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $42.21, with 963,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $8.81, with 897,786 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.1% of the target price of $12.75.

