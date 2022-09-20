After Hours Most Active for Sep 20, 2022 : INFY, CVX, GOOG, MQ, AAPL, PDD, CHNG, AMZN, KSS, PCG, CLVT, EB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.16 to 11,861.7. The total After hours volume is currently 77,544,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.015 at $17.02, with 5,167,467 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $156.28, with 2,563,772 shares traded. CVX's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $180.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.1501 at $101.98, with 2,121,594 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is -0.01 at $7.10, with 2,088,533 shares traded. MQ's current last sale is 48.97% of the target price of $14.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $157.04, with 1,681,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is unchanged at $66.10, with 1,666,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $27.11, with 1,611,375 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.18 at $122.37, with 1,584,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -0.02 at $28.29, with 1,520,215 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 87.05% of the target price of $32.5.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $13.30, with 1,453,608 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 83.13% of the target price of $16.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is unchanged at $10.38, with 1,131,064 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is unchanged at $6.75, with 1,122,425 shares traded. EB's current last sale is 51.92% of the target price of $13.

