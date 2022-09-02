After Hours Most Active for Sep 2, 2022 : NEOG, OPEN, IAS, QQQ, AAPL, BSX, MMM, MSFT, DXC, MRK, NEM, MO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 13.71 to 12,112.15. The total After hours volume is currently 70,879,669 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is -0.04 at $17.99, with 6,183,400 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $4.12, with 5,739,725 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is unchanged at $7.68, with 3,088,448 shares traded. IAS's current last sale is 54.86% of the target price of $14.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.45 at $295.62, with 2,240,344 shares traded. This represents a 9.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $155.98, with 1,955,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $40.49, with 1,491,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $121.65, with 1,430,335 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.02 at $256.08, with 1,327,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



DXC Technology Company (DXC) is unchanged at $27.48, with 1,041,901 shares traded. DXC's current last sale is 76.33% of the target price of $36.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $86.23, with 790,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $41.67, with 725,137 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 69.45% of the target price of $60.



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $45.00, with 653,312 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 93.75% of the target price of $48.

