After Hours Most Active for Sep 2, 2020 : RKT, AAPL, CRWD, BAC, CSX, CMCSA, FCX, TSLA, EBAY, VIPS, CLDR, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.18 to 11,783.55. The total After hours volume is currently 120,754,540 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -2.66 at $28.65, with 9,643,386 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter Results



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $131.54, with 5,350,125 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is -9.12 at $132.95, with 3,633,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $26.06, with 3,549,776 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 96.52% of the target price of $27.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.01 at $77.67, with 3,451,328 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.13 at $45.30, with 2,682,113 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.06 at $16.33, with 2,502,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -10.11 at $437.26, with 2,311,882 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. TSLA's current last sale is 160.76% of the target price of $272.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) is +0.015 at $55.10, with 2,222,417 shares traded. EBAY's current last sale is 91.83% of the target price of $60.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is -0.03 at $16.46, with 1,799,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is -0.34 at $12.90, with 1,798,384 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 117.27% of the target price of $11.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $19.79, with 1,733,121 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 141.36% of the target price of $14.

