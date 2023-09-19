After Hours Most Active for Sep 19, 2023 : FTCH, FNF, AMZN, NIO, PYPL, AAPL, KVUE, BAC, VICI, CTSH, PANW, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.86 to 15,190.37. The total After hours volume is currently 55,483,627 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -0.01 at $2.20, with 3,958,568 shares traded. FTCH's current last sale is 41.9% of the target price of $5.25.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is -0.03 at $43.03, with 1,983,439 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $137.50, with 1,880,718 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $8.61, with 1,871,948 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 67.53% of the target price of $12.75.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $62.19, with 1,540,233 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $179.08, with 1,512,880 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.01 at $21.05, with 1,510,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $28.65, with 1,492,292 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 81.86% of the target price of $35.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $30.99, with 1,455,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $70.09, with 1,316,426 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 100.13% of the target price of $70.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is unchanged at $236.17, with 958,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PANW is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.02 at $92.82, with 923,276 shares traded. This represents a 1.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.