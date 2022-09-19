After Hours Most Active for Sep 19, 2022 : AUY, FTCH, KSS, MDLZ, SNAP, PENN, NVDA, AMZN, NLOK, NEOG, COMP, ASZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.55 to 11,964.82. The total After hours volume is currently 78,380,830 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.36, with 5,421,202 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is unchanged at $10.28, with 3,638,140 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is unchanged at $29.33, with 3,012,679 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 90.25% of the target price of $32.5.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $60.38, with 2,633,627 shares traded. MDLZ's current last sale is 82.71% of the target price of $73.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.06 at $11.29, with 2,522,903 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 83.63% of the target price of $13.5.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is +0.1899 at $31.60, with 2,517,155 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PENN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.12 at $133.94, with 2,221,172 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.04 at $124.70, with 2,141,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is unchanged at $21.32, with 2,095,592 shares traded. NLOK's current last sale is 78.96% of the target price of $27.



Neogen Corporation (NEOG) is unchanged at $15.86, with 2,054,939 shares traded.NEOG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.16 per share, which represents a 16 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is +0.02 at $2.71, with 2,049,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (ASZ) is unchanged at $9.80, with 2,000,000 shares traded.

