After Hours Most Active for Sep 18, 2023 : CRH, QQQ, CSCO, TLT, PRVA, RITM, CHPT, AAPL, T, MMM, TD, CSX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.56 to 15,228.93. The total After hours volume is currently 58,230,431 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CRH PLC (CRH) is unchanged at $53.51, with 3,807,128 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRH is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.35 at $371.01, with 1,763,329 shares traded. This represents a 45.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.09 at $56.20, with 1,675,249 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. CSCO's current last sale is 96.9% of the target price of $58.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.1 at $93.59, with 1,639,535 shares traded. This represents a 1.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) is unchanged at $23.59, with 1,601,105 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PRVA is 9.466503; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is unchanged at $10.03, with 1,544,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RITM is in the "buy range".



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is +0.03 at $5.40, with 1,387,579 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHPT is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $177.86, with 1,273,262 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $15.08, with 1,197,957 shares traded. T's current last sale is 75.4% of the target price of $20.



3M Company (MMM) is unchanged at $101.04, with 1,171,479 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 89.42% of the target price of $113.



Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) is unchanged at $62.15, with 1,115,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TD is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.10, with 1,101,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

