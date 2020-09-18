After Hours Most Active for Sep 18, 2020 : COTY, AAPL, WFC, TER, CTLT, HRB, AKBA, KSS, BAC, ETSY, CMCSA, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.49 to 10,946.47. The total After hours volume is currently 339,669,815 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Coty Inc. (COTY) is +0.0017 at $3.05, with 23,743,356 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $4.75.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.25 at $107.09, with 22,459,671 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.03 at $25.10, with 17,334,295 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 85.81% of the target price of $29.25.



Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is unchanged at $76.37, with 13,112,917 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TER is 8.099592; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is -0.0017 at $84.87, with 11,922,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTLT is in the "buy range".



H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) is +0.0017 at $13.90, with 11,665,410 shares traded. HRB's current last sale is 77.23% of the target price of $18.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is +0.0298 at $2.83, with 11,451,377 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKBA is 8.384987; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +0.0017 at $23.40, with 11,397,791 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 117.01% of the target price of $20.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $25.23, with 10,422,369 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 93.44% of the target price of $27.



Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is unchanged at $111.75, with 8,905,963 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ETSY is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $45.26, with 6,683,346 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CMCSA is 7.118176; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $49.89, with 4,619,721 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.02% of the target price of $58.

