After Hours Most Active for Sep 17, 2020 : KODK, QQQ, AAPL, BAC, GE, VIAC, KEY, MSFT, MRO, XOM, SIRI, GILD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.49 to 11,090.44. The total After hours volume is currently 90,388,309 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is +0.54 at $11.24, with 4,538,050 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.2 at $270.52, with 3,805,969 shares traded. This represents a 64.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $110.37, with 3,461,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $25.33, with 2,797,329 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 93.81% of the target price of $27.



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $7.03, with 2,464,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.05 at $30.31, with 2,319,910 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 13.744191; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



KeyCorp (KEY) is unchanged at $12.68, with 2,164,501 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 97.54% of the target price of $13.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $202.91, with 1,677,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $4.68, with 1,630,417 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 66.86% of the target price of $7.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $37.80, with 1,582,018 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 77.14% of the target price of $49.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $5.31, with 1,545,529 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SIRI is 10.000813; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $65.04, with 1,524,648 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 81.81% of the target price of $79.5.

