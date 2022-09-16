After Hours Most Active for Sep 16, 2022 : NLY, INVH, CSGP, PENN, AEO, HPP, AAPL, VZ, INTC, HOOD, INFY, RIVN

After-Hours
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.73 to 11,860.65. The total After hours volume is currently 446,918,710 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is +0.04 at $6.08, with 45,908,888 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 90.07% of the target price of $6.75.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is unchanged at $36.86, with 25,760,854 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INVH is in the "buy range".

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is unchanged at $70.45, with 17,915,443 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSGP is in the "buy range".

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is unchanged at $30.56, with 14,737,810 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PENN is in the "buy range".

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is -0.05 at $10.90, with 14,211,060 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $12.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is unchanged at $12.98, with 13,291,733 shares traded. HPP's current last sale is 76.35% of the target price of $17.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $150.60, with 13,102,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $41.28, with 9,226,467 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 75.05% of the target price of $55.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $29.23, with 8,683,945 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $37.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.04 at $10.29, with 8,618,695 shares traded. HOOD's current last sale is 102.9% of the target price of $10.

Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.04 at $17.42, with 8,413,115 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.0608 at $39.20, with 7,842,678 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 65.33% of the target price of $60.

