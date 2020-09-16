After Hours Most Active for Sep 16, 2020 : VICI, AAPL, NYMT, T, SU, TWTR, GOLD, BCH, FOSL, GDS, PTEN, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 15.83 to 11,263.43. The total After hours volume is currently 87,088,067 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.7089 at $25.81, with 3,912,970 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 103.24% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0702 at $112.20, with 2,634,984 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) is -0.02 at $2.75, with 2,418,977 shares traded. NYMT's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $3.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $29.24, with 1,867,857 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $34.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -0.0167 at $13.63, with 1,856,269 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.1 at $39.50, with 1,758,793 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 109.72% of the target price of $36.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.0802 at $30.07, with 1,706,941 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Banco De Chile (BCH) is -0.01 at $16.29, with 1,658,581 shares traded. BCH's current last sale is 79.46% of the target price of $20.5.



Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) is +0.15 at $8.61, with 1,611,211 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOSL is 7.068162; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is unchanged at $77.20, with 1,598,640 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GDS is 14.773102; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is -0.04 at $3.45, with 1,585,718 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PTEN is 10.662562; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $46.81, with 1,292,361 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CMCSA is 7.118176; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

