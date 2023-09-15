After Hours Most Active for Sep 15, 2023 : NWL, JBLU, BX, CNHI, PCG, ABNB, LNC, KO, VST, XP, XRX, GLPI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.62 to 15,196.78. The total After hours volume is currently 617,588,776 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is unchanged at $9.49, with 45,908,688 shares traded. NWL's current last sale is 73% of the target price of $13.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $4.97, with 32,783,201 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $7.



Blackstone Inc. (BX) is unchanged at $113.79, with 25,791,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BX is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) is +0.06 at $13.54, with 25,150,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNHI is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $17.31, with 24,921,877 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is unchanged at $142.75, with 22,932,302 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 98.45% of the target price of $145.



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is -0.13 at $25.90, with 20,212,775 shares traded. LNC's current last sale is 97.74% of the target price of $26.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $57.94, with 18,178,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Vistra Corp. (VST) is unchanged at $32.91, with 14,599,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VST is in the "strong buy range".



XP Inc. (XP) is unchanged at $26.36, with 13,185,815 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XP is in the "buy range".



Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is unchanged at $16.06, with 11,035,658 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for XRX is 7.071106; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is unchanged at $48.28, with 10,881,768 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLPI is in the "buy range".

