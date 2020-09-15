After Hours Most Active for Sep 15, 2020 : JPM, CCL, VICI, BMY, GE, HST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.79 to 11,457.66. The total After hours volume is currently 111,058,729 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.12 at $99.40, with 2,482,280 shares traded. JPM's current last sale is 86.43% of the target price of $115.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.14 at $16.07, with 2,105,992 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 100.44% of the target price of $16.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $25.42, with 1,817,008 shares traded. VICI's current last sale is 105.92% of the target price of $24.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $59.53, with 1,802,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.0202 at $6.08, with 1,667,944 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is unchanged at $12.02, with 1,486,456 shares traded. HST's current last sale is 98.12% of the target price of $12.25.

