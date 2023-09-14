After Hours Most Active for Sep 14, 2023 : BAC, ET, QQQ, T, PFE, MPLX, ARM, CSCO, AAPL, WFC, HBAN, GT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.34 to 15,477.23. The total After hours volume is currently 70,358,516 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $29.20, with 7,490,328 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 83.43% of the target price of $35.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $13.57, with 4,874,203 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 79.82% of the target price of $17.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.54 at $377.81, with 3,382,168 shares traded. This represents a 48.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $15.06, with 2,616,668 shares traded. T's current last sale is 75.3% of the target price of $20.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $34.15, with 2,376,439 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 76.74% of the target price of $44.5.



MPLX LP (MPLX) is unchanged at $34.92, with 2,117,233 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. MPLX's current last sale is 87.3% of the target price of $40.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is +0.56 at $64.15, with 2,027,974 shares traded.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.02 at $56.35, with 1,928,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. CSCO's current last sale is 97.16% of the target price of $58.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $175.76, with 1,840,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $43.05, with 1,698,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.02 at $10.88, with 1,582,717 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 83.69% of the target price of $13.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is -0.01 at $12.70, with 1,431,598 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 97.69% of the target price of $13.

