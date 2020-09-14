After Hours Most Active for Sep 14, 2020 : UBER, T, FCX, JPM, V, AMCR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.38 to 11,289.14. The total After hours volume is currently 111,213,576 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.02 at $37.97, with 2,688,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $29.15, with 2,672,088 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.74% of the target price of $34.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.04 at $16.40, with 2,558,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.04 at $102.51, with 2,276,269 shares traded. JPM's current last sale is 89.14% of the target price of $115.



Visa Inc. (V) is unchanged at $204.98, with 1,751,210 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $11.15, with 1,593,392 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 95.3% of the target price of $11.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.