After Hours Most Active for Sep 13, 2023 : INTC, BMY, AAPL, BAC, AMZN, JPM, C, HBAN, GRAB, QQQ, TFC, WY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.76 to 15,358.29. The total After hours volume is currently 87,770,759 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $38.74, with 5,631,491 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 110.69% of the target price of $35.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.13 at $59.78, with 3,860,735 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 79.18% of the target price of $75.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2097 at $174.00, with 3,404,199 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $28.87, with 2,412,072 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 82.49% of the target price of $35.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.7 at $145.55, with 2,336,744 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +0.02 at $146.43, with 2,155,717 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JPM is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $42.38, with 2,066,305 shares traded. C's current last sale is 84.76% of the target price of $50.



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.03 at $10.69, with 2,026,243 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 82.23% of the target price of $13.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.02 at $3.51, with 2,000,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.39 at $374.60, with 1,870,823 shares traded. This represents a 47.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is unchanged at $28.62, with 1,464,914 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 75.32% of the target price of $38.



Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is unchanged at $32.15, with 1,444,962 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WY is in the "buy range".

