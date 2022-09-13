After Hours Most Active for Sep 13, 2022 : AAPL, INTC, SWN, KO, NVDA, IQ, CMCSA, CWK, AMZN, VALE, UBER, NEM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.68 to 12,029.94. The total After hours volume is currently 111,462,657 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $153.65, with 4,834,597 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $29.29, with 3,539,943 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $7.70, with 3,276,952 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. SWN's current last sale is 83.24% of the target price of $9.25.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.03 at $60.44, with 3,114,090 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.31 at $131.00, with 2,999,656 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.01 at $3.36, with 2,977,138 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 56% of the target price of $6.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.03 at $33.43, with 2,869,333 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is unchanged at $14.72, with 2,803,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CWK is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $126.73, with 2,578,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is +0.02 at $13.17, with 2,545,476 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 82.31% of the target price of $16.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.04 at $31.28, with 2,413,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is -0.06 at $42.97, with 2,174,283 shares traded. NEM's current last sale is 71.62% of the target price of $60.

