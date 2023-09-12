News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2023 : PTEN, BP, BAC, QQQ, HST, AAPL, FCX, KEY, INTC, C, GOOGL, GM

September 12, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.48 to 15,287.26. The total After hours volume is currently 72,369,494 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) is -0.43 at $15.31, with 8,295,235 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PTEN is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +0.0399 at $38.14, with 3,565,168 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 91.9% of the target price of $41.5.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $28.98, with 3,235,993 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 82.8% of the target price of $35.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.15 at $372.94, with 2,728,806 shares traded. This represents a 46.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $16.35, with 1,789,770 shares traded. HST's current last sale is 77.86% of the target price of $21.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $176.32, with 1,759,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $40.06, with 1,756,935 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 91.05% of the target price of $44.

KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.01 at $11.76, with 1,519,819 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 90.46% of the target price of $13.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.04 at $38.82, with 1,478,793 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.03 at $41.71, with 1,406,340 shares traded. C's current last sale is 83.42% of the target price of $50.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.09 at $135.25, with 1,353,926 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

General Motors Company (GM) is +0.28 at $33.75, with 1,228,500 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 73.37% of the target price of $46.

