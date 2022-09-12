After Hours Most Active for Sep 12, 2022 : NEE^Q, PLTK, KGC, AMZN, AAPL, IS, MSFT, CMCSA, CSCO, BEKE, T, ORCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.7 to 12,748.42. The total After hours volume is currently 91,067,948 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^Q) is unchanged at $54.24, with 4,426,625 shares traded.



Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is unchanged at $11.39, with 3,703,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTK is in the "buy range".



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $3.56, with 3,183,127 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KGC is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.19 at $136.64, with 2,967,611 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $163.72, with 2,510,606 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +0.19 at $4.37, with 2,367,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.847 at $267.50, with 2,131,639 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.69, with 2,008,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.07 at $46.47, with 1,879,021 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. CSCO's current last sale is 87.68% of the target price of $53.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.30, with 1,814,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $17.39, with 1,615,203 shares traded. T's current last sale is 78.16% of the target price of $22.25.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -0.01 at $77.07, with 1,565,969 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.