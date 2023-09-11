After Hours Most Active for Sep 11, 2023 : GNL, CLVT, ORCL, INTC, BMY, QQQ, GOOGL, AAPL, AMZN, T, WBD, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.41 to 15,448.46. The total After hours volume is currently 79,873,312 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is -0.002 at $11.31, with 5,462,655 shares traded. GNL's current last sale is 83.76% of the target price of $13.5.



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is +0.02 at $7.09, with 2,761,889 shares traded. CLVT's current last sale is 78.78% of the target price of $9.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -6.69 at $120.02, with 2,669,519 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Oracle Posts Upbeat Q2 Results; Shares Jump



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $38.60, with 2,516,746 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 110.29% of the target price of $35.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.06 at $60.87, with 2,108,133 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 80.62% of the target price of $75.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $377.02, with 2,092,390 shares traded. This represents a 48.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $136.92, with 2,077,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2 at $179.16, with 2,054,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.09 at $143.19, with 1,835,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $14.53, with 1,791,614 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72.65% of the target price of $20.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $11.58, with 1,776,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WBD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.01 at $33.93, with 1,688,066 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

