After Hours Most Active for Sep 11, 2020 : FTXR, AAPL, FCX, VIAC, MSFT, UBER, CSCO, BAC, QQQ, TSN, PCG, RTX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.35 to 11,078.05. The total After hours volume is currently 68,269,288 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is unchanged at $23.70, with 19,282,394 shares traded. This represents a 94.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $112.12, with 2,882,132 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.0498 at $16.22, with 2,407,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.01 at $29.29, with 2,211,882 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VIAC is 13.744191; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.18 at $203.85, with 2,155,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.04 at $36.94, with 1,880,453 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $39.88, with 1,762,394 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $25.50, with 1,706,986 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 94.44% of the target price of $27.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.35 at $270.10, with 1,545,828 shares traded. This represents a 63.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is unchanged at $63.72, with 1,499,241 shares traded. TSN's current last sale is 91.03% of the target price of $70.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.01 at $9.05, with 1,497,847 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 72.4% of the target price of $12.5.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $60.65, with 1,447,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.