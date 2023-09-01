After Hours Most Active for Sep 1, 2023 : BKI, AAPL, VZ, PYPL, CVE, MU, QQQ, TSLA, BHC, CSX, CNQ, ICE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.47 to 15,478.39. The total After hours volume is currently 54,400,950 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Black Knight, Inc. (BKI) is -0.02 at $75.74, with 3,400,776 shares traded. BKI's current last sale is 102.35% of the target price of $74.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.29 at $189.17, with 2,660,880 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $34.85, with 2,213,383 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $41.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.08 at $63.49, with 1,957,635 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $20.15, with 1,614,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.17 at $70.22, with 1,559,672 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $377.60, with 1,531,771 shares traded. This represents a 48.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.04 at $245.05, with 1,480,892 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 93.35% of the target price of $262.5.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.04 at $8.50, with 1,273,760 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 106.25% of the target price of $8.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.63, with 1,098,696 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is unchanged at $64.92, with 964,651 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNQ is in the "buy range".



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is -0.27 at $116.74, with 837,037 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ICE is in the "buy range".

