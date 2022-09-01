After Hours Most Active for Sep 1, 2022 : EUFN, LNW, AAPL, MDLZ, TQQQ, TLT, BHP, EPD, DD, PFE, F, ELAN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.33 to 12,286.96. The total After hours volume is currently 59,660,638 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN) is +0.0337 at $15.00, with 3,700,000 shares traded. This represents a 4.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) is unchanged at $47.22, with 2,009,793 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LNW is 7.206346; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $158.43, with 1,609,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $61.97, with 1,468,953 shares traded. MDLZ's current last sale is 83.74% of the target price of $74.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.05 at $27.89, with 1,305,046 shares traded. This represents a 30.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.16 at $109.76, with 1,198,224 shares traded. This represents a 1.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is unchanged at $49.88, with 1,002,365 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 71.26% of the target price of $70.



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is unchanged at $26.17, with 992,206 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPD is in the "buy range".



DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) is unchanged at $55.23, with 873,762 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DD is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $46.67, with 672,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $15.18, with 578,962 shares traded. F's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $17.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is +0.025 at $15.38, with 566,809 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale is 69.91% of the target price of $22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.