After Hours Most Active for Sep 1, 2020 : AAPL, QQQ, HOME, BAC, AMC, RKT, INTC, DIS, KBWB, MSFT, IBN, TSLA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.98 to 12,410.56. The total After hours volume is currently 82,654,235 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.82 at $135.00, with 3,978,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.58 at $301.50, with 3,768,526 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is -3.28 at $20.05, with 3,037,377 shares traded. HOME's current last sale is 174.35% of the target price of $11.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $25.73, with 2,943,958 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 95.3% of the target price of $27.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.63 at $6.70, with 2,541,088 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 167.5% of the target price of $4.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +1.61 at $32.32, with 2,047,337 shares traded.RKT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.4 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.34 at $51.13, with 1,978,223 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 88.16% of the target price of $58.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.18 at $133.73, with 1,780,699 shares traded. DIS's current last sale is 103.67% of the target price of $129.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is -0.0462 at $39.66, with 1,660,000 shares traded. This represents a 39.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.73 at $228.00, with 1,642,305 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $10.88, with 1,569,844 shares traded. IBN's current last sale is 81.19% of the target price of $13.4.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.9399 at $480.99, with 1,413,054 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 218.63% of the target price of $220.

