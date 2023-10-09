After Hours Most Active for Oct 9, 2023 : STRO, MSFT, T, C, CSX, AAPL, KVUE, NU, KURA, QQQ, SCHW, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.02 to 15,043.13. The total After hours volume is currently 60,718,460 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is unchanged at $3.83, with 3,996,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for STRO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.11 at $329.93, with 1,564,600 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $14.68, with 1,427,539 shares traded. T's current last sale is 73.4% of the target price of $20.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.02 at $40.76, with 1,390,338 shares traded.C is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/13/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 150 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $31.08, with 1,389,605 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.09 at $178.90, with 1,329,134 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.01 at $19.88, with 1,327,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $7.31, with 1,239,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is unchanged at $9.06, with 1,067,589 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KURA is 9.854909; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.09 at $366.65, with 1,022,097 shares traded. This represents a 44.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is unchanged at $51.75, with 1,008,325 shares traded.SCHW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/16/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.76 per share, which represents a 110 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.02 at $52.90, with 845,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

