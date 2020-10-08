After Hours Most Active for Oct 8, 2020 : GME, PLYA, SBGI, AGS, BAC, SCHW, MS, AAPL, CMCSA, SGMS, CCL, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.89 to 11,735.74. The total After hours volume is currently 85,106,655 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +0.6 at $14.09, with 11,140,197 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.65. GME's current last sale is 216.77% of the target price of $6.5.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $4.19, with 9,065,702 shares traded. PLYA's current last sale is 83.8% of the target price of $5.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) is unchanged at $19.35, with 6,022,858 shares traded. SBGI's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $21.5.



PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) is unchanged at $3.49, with 4,000,599 shares traded. AGS's current last sale is 58.17% of the target price of $6.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.09 at $25.33, with 3,638,398 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/14/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.06 at $37.80, with 3,061,630 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 98.18% of the target price of $38.5.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.39 at $49.39, with 2,907,264 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. MS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/15/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.26 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.3 at $115.27, with 2,716,208 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.08 at $45.38, with 2,680,271 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.49. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is unchanged at $34.88, with 2,028,131 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 116.27% of the target price of $30.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.16 at $15.77, with 1,938,167 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 105.13% of the target price of $15.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.07 at $282.48, with 1,879,632 shares traded. This represents a 71.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

