After Hours Most Active for Oct 7, 2022 : WIT, BAC, QQQ, AAPL, AUY, INFY, T, MSFT, PLTK, MIR, BTRS, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.33 to 11,030.14. The total After hours volume is currently 80,366,413 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Wipro Limited (WIT) is -0.0363 at $4.69, with 5,011,357 shares traded.WIT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $30.75, with 4,865,004 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +10.7064 at $279.81, with 4,692,452 shares traded. This represents a 4.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $139.99, with 3,155,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is unchanged at $4.84, with 3,098,530 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $17.06, with 3,054,827 shares traded.INFY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/12/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 17 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $14.93, with 2,688,559 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $234.24, with 2,496,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) is unchanged at $10.32, with 2,456,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTK is in the "buy range".



Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR) is unchanged at $7.90, with 2,416,558 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MIR is in the "strong buy range".



BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is -0.03 at $9.25, with 2,165,472 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BTRS is 7.073858; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.05 at $114.61, with 2,054,544 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

