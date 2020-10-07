After Hours Most Active for Oct 7, 2020 : SCHW, IO, TWTR, MRO, CMCSA, FCX, SGMS, WFC, AAPL, UNIT, MSFT, RUN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.5 to 11,565.44. The total After hours volume is currently 101,142,044 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.02 at $37.80, with 5,869,245 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 98.18% of the target price of $38.5.



Ion Geophysical Corporation (IO) is +0.36 at $2.44, with 5,346,487 shares traded. IO's current last sale is 61% of the target price of $4.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.02 at $45.89, with 5,299,771 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 124.87% of the target price of $36.75.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.01 at $4.12, with 4,165,081 shares traded. MRO's current last sale is 63.38% of the target price of $6.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.04 at $45.00, with 3,480,796 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.17 at $17.05, with 3,394,680 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) is +0.09 at $34.50, with 3,221,933 shares traded. SGMS's current last sale is 115% of the target price of $30.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.02 at $24.83, with 3,079,856 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. WFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/14/2020, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 92 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.29 at $115.37, with 3,062,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is +0.12 at $10.53, with 2,833,174 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for UNIT is 12.931016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.03 at $209.80, with 2,830,501 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -1.05 at $77.00, with 1,833,496 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RUN is in the "buy range".

