After Hours Most Active for Oct 6, 2023 : CMCSA, KVUE, QQQ, AAPL, AMZN, PODD, VGIT, T, COTY, HLN, BAC, TFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.36 to 14,982.6. The total After hours volume is currently 88,357,633 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.47, with 3,064,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.07, with 2,876,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KVUE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.42 at $365.12, with 2,724,556 shares traded. This represents a 43.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $177.60, with 2,107,906 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0611 at $128.02, with 1,883,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Insulet Corporation (PODD) is unchanged at $145.51, with 1,829,185 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PODD is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is unchanged at $56.60, with 1,529,999 shares traded. This represents a .34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $14.44, with 1,465,457 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72.2% of the target price of $20.



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $10.55, with 1,253,945 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. COTY's current last sale is 81.15% of the target price of $13.



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.015 at $8.47, with 1,196,722 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 92.07% of the target price of $9.2.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $26.09, with 1,178,595 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 74.54% of the target price of $35.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.11 at $27.43, with 1,166,285 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 76.19% of the target price of $36.

